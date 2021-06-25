Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 256.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135,085 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Shares of GRC opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.98 million, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.56. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.