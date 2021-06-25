Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 388,688 Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,559,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,688 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.98% of cbdMD worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 58.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,284,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 844,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 58.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 265,825 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 124,812 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YCBD opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. cbdMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 35.34% and a negative net margin of 79.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that cbdMD, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

YCBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 price objective (down previously from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

