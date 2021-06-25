Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 115,340 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 132.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,340 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 609.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $41.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

