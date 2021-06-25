Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $136.85 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. Analysts expect that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth about $107,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

