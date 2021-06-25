MidasProtocol Reaches Market Cap of $390,630.89 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. One MidasProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MidasProtocol has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $390,630.89 and $79,926.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00054418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00582412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038906 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol (CRYPTO:MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

