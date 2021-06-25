Michael Robert Martin Sells 5,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $14.44 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.70.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.