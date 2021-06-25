MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $75.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.