M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

MGPUF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&G from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS MGPUF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.34. 575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26. M&G has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

