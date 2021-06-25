MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $70.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.36.

MET stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,374,000 after acquiring an additional 226,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 57,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

