MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,099,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527,889 shares during the period. MetLife makes up approximately 1.5% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $66,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

NYSE MET traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.98. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.