Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.27. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

