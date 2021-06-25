Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meritor stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. 2,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,809. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Meritor has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.03.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

