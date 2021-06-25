Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 259,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,185,418. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

