Mercia Asset Management’s (MERC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 44 ($0.57) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.62% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:MERC opened at GBX 34.75 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £152.94 million and a P/E ratio of -12.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. Mercia Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 17.08 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 37 ($0.48).

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

