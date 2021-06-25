Mercia Asset Management’s (MERC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 44 ($0.57) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.62% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:MERC opened at GBX 34.75 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £152.94 million and a P/E ratio of -12.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. Mercia Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 17.08 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 37 ($0.48).
Mercia Asset Management Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.