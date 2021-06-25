MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will post $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $878.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $6.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.06.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,541.72. The stock had a trading volume of 283,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,979.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,439.43. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $941.44 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Read More: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.