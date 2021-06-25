Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,713 shares of company stock worth $32,831,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.11. 93,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,909,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.31. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

