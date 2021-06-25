Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $6.90 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $401.66. The stock had a trading volume of 94,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,267. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.16. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $285.82 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $379.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

