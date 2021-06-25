Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,200,000 after buying an additional 93,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $495.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,284. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $343.19 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.87. The company has a market cap of $194.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. UBS Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

