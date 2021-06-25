Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3,597.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 88.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $11.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $529.57. The stock had a trading volume of 254,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,857. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.14 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $234.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $502.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.