Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

ZTS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $185.32. 20,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,739. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.34. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $187.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

