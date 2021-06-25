Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,035 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $527,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,174,000 after purchasing an additional 964,421 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.11. The company had a trading volume of 51,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $174.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

