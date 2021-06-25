Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

TSLA stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $674.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,630,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.94, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $638.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,836,763 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

