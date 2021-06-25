Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.28. 48,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

