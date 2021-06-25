Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. 53,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

