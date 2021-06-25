Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 2,351 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.68.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,515. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The firm has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.93.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

