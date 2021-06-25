Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Sells C$12,000.00 in Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Larry Goldberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$84,000.

Shares of Mega Uranium stock opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 16.70 and a current ratio of 16.77. The company has a market cap of C$91.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.49.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599996 earnings per share for the current year.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

