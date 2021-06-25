Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch Sells 31,585 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,014,826.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,518,134.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 32,669 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $917,672.21.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.08.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medallia by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,631,000 after purchasing an additional 327,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medallia by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,510 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,402,000 after buying an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

