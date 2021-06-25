Mdex (MDX) Price Hits $1.64 on Top Exchanges

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Mdex has a total market cap of $816.36 million and $39.59 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00004772 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00046405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00164535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00098456 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,646.96 or 1.00645544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,929,232 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.