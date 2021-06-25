McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1,166.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

MCK opened at $188.98 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

