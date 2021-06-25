McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.90

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 45000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$25.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.