Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 57.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 768,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,032,813 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $20,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,024,000 after purchasing an additional 216,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 137,036 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,529,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $255,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,108 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KTOS opened at $27.44 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 168.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

