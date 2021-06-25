Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 175.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 531,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,421 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $18,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 225,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.23 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

