Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $29.56 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 418,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,563,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.16% of Affirm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $578,486,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $171,983,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $79,568,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $32,532,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $25,773,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Bank of America raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.29.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.