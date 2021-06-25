Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $34.60 Million Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,523 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.60% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $34,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.73. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPI. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

