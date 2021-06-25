Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys New Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,257,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,937,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,873 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 11.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 23.8% during the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARNC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

