Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $24,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after acquiring an additional 105,232 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,287,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,542.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,975.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,439.43. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $941.44 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.06.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

