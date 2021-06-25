Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 300,222 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10,122.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 303,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,222 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,649,000 after acquiring an additional 299,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after acquiring an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,681 shares of company stock worth $8,136,185. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.