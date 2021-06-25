MASQ (MASQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 33.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $458,182.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00099657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00162292 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,991.90 or 1.00155694 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,065,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

