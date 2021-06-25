Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,220 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 11.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

