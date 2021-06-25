Martingale Asset Management L P Has $588,000 Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK opened at $44.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

