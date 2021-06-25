Martingale Asset Management L P Has $493,000 Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 315.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 29,783 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 14.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 235,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after buying an additional 30,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 356.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

