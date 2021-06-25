Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $280,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $57.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.40.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $53,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,610.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $358,727.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $912,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,722 shares of company stock worth $3,967,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

