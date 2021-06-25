Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 14,305 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWBI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 194,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 56,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In related news, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Insiders sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

