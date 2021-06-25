Marlin Price Reaches $0.0635 (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Marlin has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $46.80 million and $4.47 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00160060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00097025 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,274.73 or 0.99463015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002917 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

