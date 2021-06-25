Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Shares Down 4%

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 28,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $580.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 9.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 18.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marine Products by 2,970.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 192,547 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marine Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Marine Products by 160.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marine Products by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.