Marcho Partners LLP Invests $61.03 Million in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,031,000. Bridgetown accounts for 5.1% of Marcho Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marcho Partners LLP owned 7.56% of Bridgetown at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,288,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,192,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,789,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTWN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 35,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,783. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

