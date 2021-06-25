Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after buying an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,983,000 after acquiring an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,693,000 after acquiring an additional 123,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

