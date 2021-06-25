Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24.

About Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

