MAP Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00165829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00098777 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,750.76 or 0.99834458 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

