Manolete Partners Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:MANO)

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MANO opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £100.22 million and a P/E ratio of 11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.18. Manolete Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.77 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 571.20 ($7.46). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 241.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANO. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Manolete Partners from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Manolete Partners from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Manolete Partners news, insider Leigh of Hurley bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($62,712.31).

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

